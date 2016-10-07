'Scare Away Hunger' fundraiser set for Oct. 26

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Community Food Shelf will host “Scare Away Hunger,” a Halloween party fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 26 at Bemidji Brewing, 211 America Ave. NW.

The event will include a costume contest and snacks. Judging will begin at 6:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for the funniest and the scariest costumes. During the party, $1 from the sale of all tap beverages including beer, root beer,and coffee sold will go to help feed area families.

The Bemidji Community Food Shelf serves 3,000 families in Bemidji and the surrounding area.