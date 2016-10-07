Indigenous Peoples panel discussion scheduled Monday

BEMIDJI -- On Oct. 3, the City of Bemidji issued a proclamation recognizing Monday as Indigenous Peoples’/Treaty Day.

Advocates have been making this request of the city for several years. This past spring, students in Vivian Delgado’s Federal Indian Law class at BSU, along with local community members renewed these efforts, giving rise to the recent proclamation.

To honor and recognize the importance of this day, BSU will host a presentation and panel discussion from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the American Indian Resource Center on the BSU campus.

Lisa Bellanger, Leech Lake Ojibwe and a member of the International Indian Treaty Council, will present on the historical and current importance of Indigenous People’s/Treaty Day and treaty law rights. Four panelists including Jody Beaulieau, Delgado, Renee Gurneau and Simone Senogles will take part in the panel discussion. There will be an opportunity for questions and audience participation. Light refreshments will be served.