Watermark Art Center makes crafts with kids

On Oct. 1, area children joined the Watermark Art Center at the Paul Bunyan Mall to create fun, fall art projects. The art center's table was part of the Day for Arts and Education sponsored by the Paul Bunyan Mall. Watermark was one of several arts organization participating at the event.

"We had so much fun working with kids for this event," said Emily Enger, Watermark communications director, "This craft was one in a series of several kids projects that Watermark has undertaken this summer as we expand our programming to include more hands-on opportunities for families."