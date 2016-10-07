Golden Valley, MN – Daryl Lundberg, President of Northwoods Lumber Company was recently elected as Chairman of the Northwestern Lumber Association Board of Directors. His 30 years of experience and service in the lumber and building material industry will be an asset to the organization and its members. Lundberg has previously served as a Director and Vice Chairman of the NLA Board of Directors and on the Advisory Council for Orgill

Distributions. Not only is Lundberg committed to the lumber and building material industry, but he is also active in his community serving as mayor of Blackduck, on the city council, on the Blackduck Area Development Corporation and the Blackduck Chamber of Commerce. When he is not busy with these activities, he enjoys sports of all kinds and pheasant hunting with his German Shorthair Pointer dogs. Daryl and his wife Lori reside in Blackduck with their children,

Jessica, Maxwell and Mason.

The Northwestern Lumber Association is a trade organization headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota, which represents 800 independent lumber and building material retailers and their suppliers in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. The association represents the lumber and building material industry in the legislature at both the state and federal level. The organization also provides its members with life, disability, property and casualty insurance; educational programs; group-buying discounts and the opportunity for increased communication and social contact for members through its four annual conventions. The Northwestern Lumber Association has been serving the lumber and building

material industry since 1890.