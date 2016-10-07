Blackduck football falls to Bagley 49-0

#59 Cameron Eckstrom, #33 Trenton Juelson and Papa Murphy's Player of the Game #12 Luke Reiplinger (Photo courtesy of Laurie Reiplinger)

Sophomore quarterback Ian Frenzel had 95 yards rushing in the Drakes' game against Bagley. (Photo courtesy of Laurie Reiplinger)

Another tough loss for the Drakes football team came last Friday against the Bagley Flyers with the final score a brutal 49-0. Blackduck senior running back Mort Eckstrom and senior wide receiver Ian Cease were both injured in the first half, said coach Jeff Volk in an email.

“That’s one of the drawbacks of a small school,” Volk said. “Lose two or three guys and the cupboard gets bare in a hurry.”

Offensively, sophomore quarterback Ian Frenzel had 95 rushing yards and 23 passing yards and senior tight end John Smid followed with 18 yards rushing. Despite injury, Cease managed 23 yards receiving, according to Volk.

Junior running backs Michael Juelson and Luke Reiplinger had 11 tackles and 10 tackles, respectively, to lead the Drakes’ defense.

“I won’t fault the kids on effort,” said Volk. “They leave everything they have out on the field and they’re playing a game they love. As a coach, I can’t ask for more than that.”

Blackduck (1-4) hopes to regroup before traveling to New York Mills tonight at 7 p.m. Bagley (3-2) plays Fosston tonight.