Blackduck High School begins fall play rehearsals

The BHS Theater Department is hard at work on the fall play – which will be open to the public the first weekend of November.

This year’s play, entitled, “Perpetual Motion Machine: Scenes from Life,” is actually 12 mini plays – featuring vignettes of everyday and unusual people going through the motions of life. The scenes allow the actors to portray multiple roles and stretch their talents – while 12 funny short stories come to life for the audience.

57 students are involved in this year’s production both on stage and behind the scenes. With 12 plays comes 12 scene changes – so the crews have been busy building, painting, and figuring out how to make it all work so the show will flow easily from one scene to another.

Dinner theater doors open at 6:00 on Friday, Nov. 4 with the serving at 6:30, the play beginning as soon as the plates are cleared, and dessert at intermission. The meal is roast beef, mashed potatoes, corn, rolls, salad, and dessert. Dinner theater tickets must be purchased in advance to arrange for seating and meal preparation. Reservations can be made at the Blackduck High School Office in person, or by calling the office at 218-835-5210. Dinner theater tickets are $20.

Other public performances are on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. with tickets available at the door. Prices are $10 for adults; $8 for 65 +; and $5 for K-12 students.

Jennifer Parker is the BHS Theater Director, Kari Slindee is her assistant, and Ellie Cleveland is the student director, while Sierra Stroeing is the crew manager.

Some of the play’s audiences will be treated to include a nod to Shakespeare with “Juliet and Ophelia in Anger Management;” the travel nightmare of “Flight 212 to L.A.;” cases of sibling rivalry explored through “Dud Wars” and “Mother’s Day,” and romantic battles at every stage of life, including “The Proposal,” “Barbie and Ken,” and “I’m Herbert.” Strangers in conflict happen too – so they aren’t short changed with “The Cigarette,” “Spies,” and “Family Names.” In “Daddy’s Home,” we find out who’s really wearing the pants in the family; and in “The Tooth Hurts,” a tooth fairy recruit finds out that it’s not easy breaking into the mythological icon biz.

Dinner theater seating and availability is first come first served.