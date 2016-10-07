The Blackduck City Council met on Tuesday night to discuss updates on the road construction project, apartment housing and tentative interviews for chief of police.

Brandon Carlson, a construction technician with Widseth Smith Nolting, said jackhammering will begin today and continue through Tuesday. Carlson also said the construction along Frontage Road will not be continued this year and will resume in 2017.

A work session with City Engineer Curt Meyer is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 to discuss amended contracts with Widseth Smith Nolting. Meyer has been unable to attend a Council meeting because of scheduling conflicts.

Jackie Meixner, the housing director at Headwaters Regional Development Corp., spoke about funding for the apartment infrastructure project.

“As part of your Small Cities award that’s also funding your infrastructure work, you’ve got an award to do owner-occupied housing repairs throughout the city,” Meixner said. “It is a city-wide initiative and it is not targeted toward any one specific area of town.”

Other items discussed:

Shawnda Lahr, manager of The Pond, announced the completion of the outdoor patio.

Officer Andrew Jespersen has completed his training in Bemidji and now will be working with Deputy Lee Anderson in Blackduck.

City Administrator Christina Regas said she will tentatively schedule interviews for Chief of Police sometime this month, though she did not give a specific time frame.

Jim Andersen, manager of the golf course, said the course will be closing in the next few weeks as the temperatures continue to drop.

The Blackduck Farmers Market is scheduled to continue until it’s “too cold,” according to Regas.

The next city council meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 at city hall.