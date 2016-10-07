Successful crawfish boil may come again next year

The first Heads N Tails Crawfish Boil, organized by the Backwoods Bash committee, was deemed a success with a lot of positive feedback, said organizer Misty Frenzel.

“I think it went better than I expected, just with it being the first time, I didn’t know what to expect so I was kind of preparing myself for the worst,” Frenzel said.

The boil brought in about $1,000 for next year’s Backwoods Bash and a big draw was Mary Larsen’s donated quilt, which went to Cat Notermann. Larsen’s quilt brought it about $260, Frenzel said.

The Backwoods Bash Variety Show followed the bash and had a successful turnout as well, raising about $600 in free-will donations for the music and art departments at Blackduck School.

“The talent show numbers were down a little bit this year compared to last year,” Frenzel said. “I think that was because last year the show was during the Backwoods Bash.”

“It was very successful and we thank the community for supporting us,” said Frenzel. “We want to thank the area businesses for donating door prizes, Bemidji Coca-Cola for donating all the soda and the Fire Department for letting us use their building and helping set up and tear down.”

The Backwoods Bash committee met on Wednesday to discuss the boil and determine whether or not to hold it again next year.