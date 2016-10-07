Lake George Hunter's Supper on Nov. 5

LAKE GEORGE -- The annual Hunter’s Supper will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 5 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 37115 Highway 71 in Lake George.

The supper will include turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, green beans, coleslaw, cranberries, dinner roll, pie, coffee and milk. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children between 3 and 8 years of age and free for children younger than 3. The dinner is hosted by Trinity Lutheran Church Lake George, Lutheran Women’s Missionary League.