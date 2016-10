BEMIDJI -- Jesus Cares Ministry will host a special event for youth and adults with developmental disabilities from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 15 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 2220 Anne St. NW.

The event is co sponsored by Thrivent. The event will include parachute games, music with rhythm instruments, Bible bingo, a Bible lesson and snacks. Lunch will be provided. For more information, call (218) 444-3939.