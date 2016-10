BAGLEY -- Sanford Bagley is hosting its annual Halloween event, Haunted Hallways from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 at Sanford Bagley Medical Center, 203 Fourth St. NW in Bagley. The entrance to the event is at the back of the hospital. Admission is free and children of all ages are welcome to attend. For more information about Haunted Hallways, contact Sanford Bagley at (218) 694-6501.