Lions Club annual fall raffle fundraiser

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Lions Club will host its annual $5,000 grand prize cash raffle fundraiser Oct. 20 at the Hampton Inn, 1019 Paul Bunyan Drive SE. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner served at 6:30 p.m.

There will be 300 raffle tickets available for $100 each, according to Craig Cameron, club member and event organizer. There will be a grand prize of $5,000 and 15 $100 cash prizes, as well as a $250 consolation prize.

Tickets purchased include a buffet dinner and one complimentary drink at the event. Ticket purchasers do not need to be present to win.

Every ticket sold will be drawn and the ticket holder’s name announced. It is a last-person-standing drawing. The last person drawn is the winner of the $5,000. The last five ticket holders will have the opportunity to split the grand prize.

All net proceeds will remain within the local community to benefit the more than 30 organizations the Lions donate to annually, a release said. Priorities include youth, diabetes, vision and hearing.

Tickets are available at Green Mill Restaurant, Bemidji Woolen Mills and from Lions Club members. For more information, contact Cameron at (218) 333-3636.