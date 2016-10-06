Debate Night 2016 next week
BEMIDJI—Lakeland Public Television, The Bemidji Pioneer, The Brainerd Dispatch and KAXE Northern Community Radio are working together on a series of debates set for next week in Bemidji and Brainerd.
Debate Night 2016 is four nights of televised debates involving state lawmakers from throughout northern and central Minnesota.
The Senate District 5 and House District 5A and 5B forums will be broadcast out of Lakeland's Bemidji studio on Monday. The Senate District 2 and House District 2A and 2B forums also will be broadcast from Bemidji on Tuesday.Warren Larson will be the moderator for the Bemidji debates.
The Senate District 9 and House District 9A forums will be broadcast out of the Brainerd studio Thursday and Senate District 10 and House District 10A and 10B forums will be Friday in Brainerd. Ray Gildow will be the moderator.
All eleven candidate forums also will be available on the Lakeland Public Television website: lptv.org following the original broadcast. Coverage of the debates will also appear on the other media outlets' websites.
The complete schedule:
State Senate District 5
Monday, 7 p.m.
Sen. Tom Saxhaug, Democrat; Justin Eichorn, Republican
State Representative District 5A
Monday, 8p.m.
Rep. John Persell, Democrat; Matt Bliss, Republican
State Representative District 5B
Monday, 9 p.m.
Rep. Tom Anzelc, Democrat; Sandy Layman, Republican; Dennis Barsness, Green
State Senate District 2
Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Sen. Rod Skoe, Democrat; Paul Utke, Republican
State Representative District 2A
Tuesday, 8 p.m.
Jerry Loud, Democrat; Matthew J. Grossell, Republican
State Representative District 2B
Tuesday, 9 p.m.
Rep. Steve Green, Republican; Bryan Klabunde, Democrat
State Senate District 9
Thursday, 7 p.m.
Sen. Paul Gazela, Republican; Jason Weinerman, Democrat
State Representative District 9A
Thursday, 8 p.m.
Megg Litts, Democrat; John Poston, Republican
State Senate District 10
Oct. 14, 7 p.m.
Sen. Carrie Ruud, Republican; Tiffany Stengein, Democrat
State Representative District 10A
Oct. 14, 8 p.m.
Rep. Joshua Heintzman, Republican; Quinn Nystrom, Democrat
State Representative District 10B
Oct. 14, 9 p.m.
Rep. Dale Lueck, Republican; Erin Wagner, Democrat