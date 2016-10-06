Debate Night 2016 next week

BEMIDJI—Lakeland Public Television, The Bemidji Pioneer, The Brainerd Dispatch and KAXE Northern Community Radio are working together on a series of debates set for next week in Bemidji and Brainerd.

Debate Night 2016 is four nights of televised debates involving state lawmakers from throughout northern and central Minnesota.

The Senate District 5 and House District 5A and 5B forums will be broadcast out of Lakeland's Bemidji studio on Monday. The Senate District 2 and House District 2A and 2B forums also will be broadcast from Bemidji on Tuesday.Warren Larson will be the moderator for the Bemidji debates.

The Senate District 9 and House District 9A forums will be broadcast out of the Brainerd studio Thursday and Senate District 10 and House District 10A and 10B forums will be Friday in Brainerd. Ray Gildow will be the moderator.

All eleven candidate forums also will be available on the Lakeland Public Television website: lptv.org following the original broadcast. Coverage of the debates will also appear on the other media outlets' websites.

The complete schedule:

State Senate District 5

Monday, 7 p.m.

Sen. Tom Saxhaug, Democrat; Justin Eichorn, Republican

State Representative District 5A

Monday, 8p.m.

Rep. John Persell, Democrat; Matt Bliss, Republican

State Representative District 5B

Monday, 9 p.m.

Rep. Tom Anzelc, Democrat; Sandy Layman, Republican; Dennis Barsness, Green

State Senate District 2

Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Sen. Rod Skoe, Democrat; Paul Utke, Republican

State Representative District 2A

Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Jerry Loud, Democrat; Matthew J. Grossell, Republican

State Representative District 2B

Tuesday, 9 p.m.

Rep. Steve Green, Republican; Bryan Klabunde, Democrat

State Senate District 9

Thursday, 7 p.m.

Sen. Paul Gazela, Republican; Jason Weinerman, Democrat

State Representative District 9A

Thursday, 8 p.m.

Megg Litts, Democrat; John Poston, Republican

State Senate District 10

Oct. 14, 7 p.m.

Sen. Carrie Ruud, Republican; Tiffany Stengein, Democrat

State Representative District 10A

Oct. 14, 8 p.m.

Rep. Joshua Heintzman, Republican; Quinn Nystrom, Democrat

State Representative District 10B

Oct. 14, 9 p.m.

Rep. Dale Lueck, Republican; Erin Wagner, Democrat