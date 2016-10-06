Bemidji Blue Ox Marathon weekend begins Friday

BEMIDJI -- The 2016 Bemidji Blue Ox Marathon weekend will begin Friday and continue Saturday. All events take place at the Sanford Center unless noted. The schedule is:

2 - 8 p.m. Be Active Expo and packet pick-up

4:20 p.m. Kids Fun Run 1/2K

4:30 p.m. Kids Fun Run 1K

4:30 - 7 p.m. Pasta Feed

5 p.m. 5K Run/Walk

5 p.m. 10K Run/Walk

5:45 p.m. Award ceremony for 5K overall winners

6:15 p.m. Award ceremony for 10K overall winners

6:30 p.m. Speaker: Dan LaPlante

7 a.m. Doors open

7 - 8:45 a.m. Packet pick-up

7 a.m. - 3 p.m. Gear check

8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Be Active Expo

8:20 a.m. Shuttles depart from Sanford Center for half marathon start

9 a.m. Half marathon start at Paul Bunyan Trail, 26K start and full marathon start

12 p.m. Awards ceremony for half marathon and 26K

1 p.m. Awards ceremony for full marathon overall winners

7:07 p.m. Beaver Men’s Hockey vs Bowling Green, discount tickets available for finishers

For more information on the schedule, visit www.bemidjiblueoxmarathon.com.

Blue Ox road closures

There will be temporary lane closures and detours on Saturday for the races.

Blue Ox Marathon officials will place traffic cones and barricades throughout the race course to accommodate the event. The cones and barricades will be removed after participants finish that portion of the course. Motorists are asked to use extreme caution in and around race event areas.

Temporary lane closures, lane diversions and detours will include portions of County Road 20 (Birchmont Beach Road Northeast), County Road 21 (Bemidji Avenue North), and the junction of County Road 11 (Adams Avenue Southwest) at 15th Street Northwest (County Road 6).

On Birchmont Beach Road, the eastbound lane of traffic will be closed with traffic being diverted onto the westbound lane from the intersection of County Road 21 (Bemidji Avenue), ending at Country Club Road. Westbound traffic will be detoured onto Country Club Road Northeast to County Road 21. The Bemidji Blue Ox Marathon participants will use the eastbound lane of traffic in this area.

Traffic will resume using both lanes of traffic from the Country Club Road Northwest intersection of Birchmont Beach Road Northwest. To assist motorists, deputies will be posted at the intersections of County Road 21, (Bemidji Avenue), and County Road 20, (Birchmont Beach Road) and at the intersection of Country Club Road at Country Road 20 (Birchmont Beach Road).

In the area of County Road 11, (Adams Avenue) and Fifteenth Street Northwest (County Road 6), the eastbound turn lane from Adams Avenue onto Fifteenth Street Northwest will be temporarily closed with traffic being asked to proceed with caution when making eastbound turns. A deputy will also be posted at this intersection to assist with any traffic control issues.

For maps of the routes, visit www.bemidjipioneer.com