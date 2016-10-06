Crime report for Oct. 5

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Wednesday:

10:14 a.m. A missing dog was found with somebody who might have stolen it at the 15700 block of Big Turtle Drive NE.

Assault

11:53 a.m. A 57-year-old male was arrested after officers received a report of a physical domestic assault at the 45400 block of Moose River Road NW.

Drugs

12:54 a.m. A 44-year-old male and a 60-year-old male were arrested for a drug-related DWI and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop at the intersection of 21st Street NW and Norton Avenue NW.

Warrant

10:19 a.m. A 19-year-old male was arrested at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

4:38 p.m. A 37-year-old male was arrested for an outstanding warrant at the 4500 block of Zelda Court NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Wednesday:

Assault

9:06 a.m. Officers received a report of an assault at the 900 block of 26th Street NW.

12:35 p.m. Officers received a report of an assault at the 1300 block of Anne Street NW.

Assist

2:12 p.m. A 32-year-old female was arrested for an arrest and detain order at the 600 block of Beltrami Avenue NW.

Burglary

8:05 a.m. Officers received a report of a burglary at the 400 block of Algoma Street NW.

Drugs

12:20 a.m. A 26-year-old male, a 28-year-old male and a 30-year-old female were arrested on various charges during a traffic stop at the 500 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

Medical

5:50 a.m. A female suffered from an apparent drug overdose at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW and was transported by ambulance to an emergency room.