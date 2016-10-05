Rep. John Persell, DFL-Bemidji, discusses MNsure while next to Republican challenger and local business owner Matt Bliss during a candidate forum sponsored by Citizens for an Informed Electorate on Wednesday at Bemidji City Hall. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)

The Citizens for an Informed Electorate sponsored a candidate forum for Senate District 5 and 5A on Wednesday evening at Bemidji City Hall. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)

Hosted by Citizens for an Informed Electorate, the evening featured candidates from both Minnesota Senate District 5 and House of Representatives District 5A. Answering questions exclusively from the audience were Sen. Tom Saxhaug, DFL-Grand Rapids and businessman Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids as well as Rep. John Persell, DFL-Bemidji and business owner Matt Bliss, R-Pennington.

Throughout the forum, the candidates were asked about issues facing the state along with how the legislature ended the 2016 session. Regarding the latter, for example, all four were asked if they would support the 2016 version of the bonding bill once lawmakers return to St. Paul in 2017.

"I supported the bonding bill in 2016 and would've supported it if we could've gotten it done," Saxhaug said. "That bonding bill included a number of good projects for Bemidji. Those two bills, the bonding bill and the tax bill, will be passed early in the next session."

"The bonding bill that was rejected this year was a good bipartisan bill," said Bliss. "It's a shame that it got killed in St. Paul due to partisan politics. I want to get down there to change that. We need to pass it next year."

Both Persell and Eichorn were also in favor of passing both the bonding and tax bills once the legislature reconvenes in 2017. However, Eichorn added that if the House stays in GOP control, the bonding bill won't include a metro area light rail project, a subject that prevented the legislation from getting put into law in 2016.

Locally, bonding projects included in the 2016 bonding bill were a new Northern Dental Access Center facility and a new academic learning center at BSU.

Another issue discussed Wednesday with varying viewpoints was on the future of MNsure, the state's health insurance marketplace. The topic comes as Minnesotans have been facing potential rising costs for their care in the past few days.

"MNsure is broken," said Bliss, who added that he is supportive of a Republican plan that includes ideas such as more tax deduction options.

"While we do have significant issues with health insurance, our problem I believe is that we don't have a pool," Persell said. "We have a lot of work to do, but I think if we had one big pool, we would probably have the best health care."

"We're down to a number of 5 percent, those are the individuals. Ninety-five percent of Minnesota health care is in good shape," Saxhaug said. "Regarding that 5 percent, we were in conference committee for a supplemental finance bill which ultimately passed, but didn't include a pool in it. I can tell you, it wasn't the party I'm involved with. So, there are some things we can do about it once we get back to the legislature."

"We need to start by scrapping it," said Eichorn on MNsure. "I think we need to allow people to get into the federal exchange. The 50 or 60 percent increases, there's going to be people deciding between food and health care, that's not acceptable."

Wages, specifically the minimum wage in Minnesota, was also a topic discussed by the candidates with more differences in opinion.

"It can certainly be tied to inflation," Bliss said. "To artificially have someone say 'this is what the living wage is,' is not the function of government. We need a minimum wage, but I would support tying it to the inflation rate."

"The market should ultimately decide that," said Eichorn. "One area we really can help with wages is at the school level. Adding vocational and technical programs in high school so people can get higher paying jobs out of high school."

"Knowing what a good minimum wage would be depends on where you are in the state. Because $15 might be high up here, but in the metro area, that's where it becomes a living wage," Persell said. "Someone working, trying to support a family and making enough money to pay for rent, child care and transportation. Ensuring that they have enough money at the end of the month is very important."

"In 2013, the Minnesota minimum wage was below the federal minimum wage," Saxhaug said. "We passed a new minimum wage with an inflation factor in it. It's not something everyone would have hoped for, but it's a step in the right direction."

Wednesday's forum was the first of two being held this week by Citizens for an Informed Electorate. The second, featuring Beltrami County and city of Bemidji candidates, will take place tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 317 Fourth St. NW.

Election day is Nov. 8.