Harvest Ball planned for Nov. 3

BEMIDJI -- The farm at the Bemidji Community Food Shelf invites the community to attend its first Harvest Ball held from 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Bemidji Eagles Club, 1270 Neilson Ave. SE. All proceeds will be used to grow fresh produce for the 3,000 families who use the food shelf each year, according to a release.

The evening will feature a roast turkey dinner served from 5 to 6:30 p.m., a silent auction held from 5 to 8 p.m. and dance music from local band, “After Five” held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. A limited number of tickets are available. Cost is $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 years of age and younger. Tickets are available at Bemidji Co-op Association, Harmony Natural Foods Co-op, Ink Spot Press, Iverson Corner Drug, Lueken’s Village Foods and the Bemidji Community Food Shelf. For more information, call (218) 444-6580.