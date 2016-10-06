Cancer mutual help group scheduled

BEMIDJI -- Cancer Concerns and Connections will hosts its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Sunnarborg home, 5818 Birchmont Drive. This month’s discussion will focus on “The role of medical imaging in detection and surveillance of cancer.”

Chris St. Peter, director of imaging and lab services at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, will present. For more information, contact: Tom or Yvonne Sunnarborg at (218) 751-8343 or artroom@paulbunyan.net or call Sanford Bemidji Cancer Center at (218) 333-4600.

