Agricultural association annual meeting announced

BEMIDJI -- The Beltrami County Agricultural Association will hold its annual meeting at 6:45 p.m. Oct. 17 in the 4-H building on the Beltrami County Fairgrounds.

At the meeting, the association will elect seven people to its 21-person board of directors. Each director serves a three-year term.

The agenda also includes a review of last year’s financial transactions and a review of the budget for 2017. The meeting is open to the public, though you must be a member of the Agricultural Association to vote.

Anyone interested in joining the association is welcome. Memberships include the basic business membership for $25 a year, a family membership – which includes two votes per family – for $15, and individual memberships for $10. Other packages are also available.

A meeting of the Beltrami County Fair Board will immediately follow the association meeting. These meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of each month -- there is no meeting in December -- at the fairgrounds. The public is welcome to attend.