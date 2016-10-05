Crime report for Oct. 4
Sheriff's Report
The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Tuesday:
Burglary
5:04 p.m. A 24-year-old male was arrested after officers received a report of a residential burglary on Oak View Court NE.
DWI
2 a.m. A 21-year-old female was arrested for DWI on Roosevelt Road SW.
2:13 a.m. A 40-year-old male was arrested for DWI and drug charges at the 26600 block of Polaris Road NW after deputies investigated a suspicious vehicle.
6:04 p.m. A 43-year-old male was arrested for DWI during a traffic stop at the 4600 block of Lumberjack Road NW.
7:33 p.m. A 31-year-old male was arrested for DWI and a 22-year-old female was cited for marijuana possession at the 100 block of Peaceful Meadow Lane SE.
Police Report
The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday:
Assault
12:21 a.m. A 27-year-old male was arrested on a probation violation after officers responded to a physical assault at the 800 block of JeffersoN Avenue SW.
Drugs
3:05 a.m. A 37-year-old male was arrested for possession of meth during a traffic stop at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.
Warrant
2:47 p.m. A 31-year-old individual was arrested on a warrant and cited for obstruction and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at the intersection of 22nd Street NW and Delton Avenue NW.
6:55 p.m. A 40-year-old female was arrested on a warrant at the 1400 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.
10:50 p.m. A 34-year-old female was arrested on a warrant during a traffic stop.