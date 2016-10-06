Adventures in Lifelong Learning presentation Tuesday

BEMIDJI -- Bemidji Adventures in Lifelong Learning will host a presentation titled “Going to China to Teach African Drums?!" by Janice Haworth from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the community room at Beltrami Electric, 4111 Technology Drive NW.

Haworth has just returned from spending six weeks in China where she was teaching about Guinean music at Changzhi University. The presentation will include stories, pictures and videos, as well as the new musical instruments that Haworth has added to her collection. For more information, call Al at (218) 760-5281.

