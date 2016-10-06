Pancake breakfast and silent auction Saturday

BEMIDJI -- A pancake breakfast and silent auction will be held from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Senior Activity Center, 216 Third St. NW. Cost is $5 for adults, $2.50 for children. The breakfast includes pancakes, sausages and juice. The silent auction will run for the duration of the pancake breakfast. The Senior Creation Gift Shop will be open.

The breakfast is a special fundraiser with Modern Woodmen of America, who will match the proceeds of the event up to $2500. Funds raised will support an automatic door opener for the secondary entrance of the Senior Activity Center building and remodeling project to improve the accessibility of the building for members and volunteers.

