BEMIDJI -- Beltrami County 4-H will host a beginning archery session starting Friday. The session will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. in the 4-H building at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds, 7223 Fairgrounds Road NW. Youth involved in shooting sports and archery need to take the beginner session of each discipline in order to participate in regular season. To enroll in 4-H, visit www.4HOnline.com