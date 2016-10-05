Alice Cooper performs with Johnny Depp as the super group Hollywood Vampires on July 18 at Scheels Arena in Fargo. (David Samson | Forum News Service)

BEMIDJI -- Tickets are still on sale for Sunday's "Spend the Night with Alice Cooper" concert.

Jeff Kossow, executive director of the Sanford Center, said the show has plenty of good tickets left.

"We're doing well so far," Kossow said. "So far, we're about a little over half sold for the concert."

Tickets for the show, presented by Z99 Classic Rock 99.1FM, are available at the Bob Lowth Ford Pickup Window at the Sanford Center, but can also be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000.

The show is coming after another concert, featuring Gavin DeGraw, Dandy Grammer and Wrabel on Sept. 29, was cancelled. According to Kossow, though, the Cooper concert will definitely happen.

Prices for Sunday's concert range from $43-$78. Tickets include:

Exclusive Premium Reserved Seats - $78

Premium Reserved Seating - $63

Regular Reserved Seating - $53

Limited Reserved Seating - $43

Doors at the Sanford Center will open Sunday at 6 p.m. and the concert is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Cooper, who has recorded music both with a band and a solo artist, has drawn from horror movies, vaudeville and grunge rock, according to the Sanford Center. His first album, released in 1969, was "Pretties for You."

The musician's current tour started in Biloxi, Miss. and will end on Oct. 30 in Los Angeles. Before Bemidji, stops for the tour include Indianapolis, Milwaukee and Omaha, Neb. After Sunday, the tour will go through Canada, with shows in Winnipeg, Regina, Lethbridge and Calgary.