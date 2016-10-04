Stolen C.D. Haugen semi still at large

BEMIDJI—A week after a semi truck was reported stolen from C.D. Haugen, Inc. west of Bemidji, the vehicle remains missing and could have been spotted as far away as Missouri.

Doug Haugen, C.D. Haugen's owner, said the truck was stolen sometime during the night of Tuesday, Sept. 27. Employees discovered it was missing when they arrived at work around 7:30 a.m. the next day.

Haugen said the truck, worth at least $30,000, was spotted in Bagley about an hour after it was taken. He added that the truck may have been spotted in Missouri on Sept. 28, but said that information was not certain.

Along with the truck, multiple CB radios and tarps Haugen said are worth about $3,000 were taken. The truck is light brown with a green graphic on the side.