Historical Society Semi-Annual meeting announced

BEMIDJI -- The Beltrami County Historical Society will host their semi-annual meeting at 2 p.m. Oct. 16 at Saum School, 41982 Pioneer Road NE in Saum. Attendees will learn about the upcoming events and plans of local historical organizations, give input and ideas on historical and cultural activities, take a tour of the historic Saum One-Room Schoolhouse and historic Saum Consolidated School and enjoy a light lunch. The event is free. For more information, call (218) 444-3376.

