Saturday Science field trip planned for Oct. 15

BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Science Center celebrates Earth Science week, held Oct. 9-15, with a field trip to Neilson Spearhead Center for Saturday Science at 2 p.m. Oct. 15. The Neilson Spearhead Center is located at 48851 County 29. Soil scientists Wendy Greenberg and Jim Gries will teach participants about fascinating soils. Saturday Science participants will meet at 2 p.m. at the Lehmann Lab at Neilson Spearhead Center for a brief overview before heading outside to examine soil up close. Parking is limited, consider carpooling. There is no cost for Saturday Science and all are welcome to join. Participants should come dressed for the weather as we will be outside digging holes and getting dirty.

Explore related topics: Newslocal