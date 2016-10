The city of Bemidji and Harmony Food Co-op will hold a Kid’s Kitchen program Oct. 14 at Harmony, 302 Irvine Ave. NW.

The menu will consist of stew, sides, dessert and beverage. Youth will learn how to use healthy ingredients to make a tasty meal, a release said. The program is limited to 20 participants. Cost is $10. Register online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call with questions at (218) 333-1850.