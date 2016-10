Pat Lewis, of Bemidji, walks with her granddaughter Shelby Norden Monday morning at Diamond Point Park. (Maggi Stivers/Bemidji Pioneer)

A fisherman waits for his catch Monday morning on Lake Bemidji. (Maggi Stivers/Bemidji Pioneer)

The Lease family walks toward the the playground Monday morning at Diamond Point Park. Pictured from left are Alison, holding Maddy, Mackenzie and Mya. (Maggi Stivers/Bemidji Pioneer)

3 / 3