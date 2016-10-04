Sanford Bemidji presents Living Well with Diabetes

BEMIDJI -- Sanford Bemidji Diabetes Education will host its free “Living Well with Diabetes” gathering from 4 to 5 p.m. Oct. 18 in Conference Room C at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, 1300 Anne St. NW.

Attendees do not need to register ahead of time. Sondra Gudmundson, a behavioral health nutrition therapist at Sanford Health will present on the gift of self-compassion. Anyone living with diabetes, anyone who has a family member or friend living with diabetes or individuals interested in learning more about diabetes are welcome to attend.