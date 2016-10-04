‘Sharegiving’ presentation set for Oct. 12

GONVICK-- A Northern Exposure to Lifelong Learning will host a presentation about “Sharegiving” by Debra DeWitz at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 12 at Gonvick Community Center, 170 Main St. in Gonvick.

Sharegiving is a model designed to replace the model of caregiving. Under the sharegiving model, a culture of shared responsibility for family returns, with the idea of independence as the goal replaced by a goal of interdependence and sharing of resources, according to a release. DeWitz is a social worker and a family therapist who spent the first half of her career in direct service to children and families in Minnesota and North Dakota.

For more information, contact NELL coordinator Tamara Edevold at (218) 694-2856.