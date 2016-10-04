Headwaters school hosts chess tournament

BEMIDJI -- The Headwaters School of Music and the Arts will host its first chess tournament at 1 p.m. Sunday at the school, 519 Minnesota Ave.

Under the direction of Caleb Erickson, the Headwaters Chess Program welcomes novice as well as experienced chess players of all ages, including adults, a release said.

The program includes free open league play on the first Sundays and tournaments on second Sundays of each month. Entry fee is $10. Private lessons are available for $35 for a two-hour session. For more information or to sign up for tournament play, call (218) 444-5606 or emailheadwatersschool@yahoo.com.