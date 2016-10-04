Bemidji Concert Series continues Thursday

BEMIDJI -- The second performance of the Bemidji Concert Series is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Thompson Recital Hall at Bangsberg Fine Arts Complex on the campus of Bemidji State University.

Covalence, a chamber duo comprised of internationally acclaimed artists Mark Clodfelter (trumpet) and Rebecca Wilt (piano), will perform. They have appeared throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

The series is sponsored by the BSU Department of Music. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.