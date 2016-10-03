Skip to main content
Best seat in the house
By
Maggi Stivers
Today at 5:18 p.m.
An eagle perches in a tree in Diamond Point Park on Monday morning.( Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)
1 / 3
An eagle perches on the lights overlooking Chet Anderson Stadium Monday morning. ( Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)
2 / 3
An eagle perches in a tree in Diamond Point Park on Monday morning.( Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)
3 / 3
An eagle perches in a tree in Diamond Point Park on Monday morning.
News
local
Eagles
Bemidji
diamond point
