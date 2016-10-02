COMMUNITY: Blue Ox runs just days away

BEMIDJI—For days, weeks and even months, hundreds of people have been training and conditioning their bodies to run.

On Friday and Saturday, it all gets put to use.

Next weekend marks the start of the fourth annual Bemidji Blue Ox Marathon, a two-day event that includes runs ranging from a ½-K fun run for children to a 26.2 mile marathon for top competitors. In total, the event includes seven competitions, with four Friday and three on Saturday.

Starting at 4:20 p.m. outside the Sanford Center a ½-K fun run for children will take place followed by a second fun run of 1K. Then, at 5 p.m., both a 5K and a 10K, will begin. The following day, starting at 9 a.m., the full marathon, a 13.1 mile half-marathon and a 26K run around Lake Bemidji will all begin.

Saturday's races do vary in their start points, though, with the Lake Loop and full marathon beginning outside of the Sanford Center and the half marathon launching three miles away. RP Broadcasting will do a live start for all three events at 9 a.m., though, ensuring that they all begin at the same time.

According to event director Philip Knutson, the 10K on Friday night is one of two major changes made to this year's Blue Ox events, the other is an alteration to the marathon's route.

"It used to go out along the east side of the lake, but it will now loop through the downtown Bemidji area," Knutson said. "For the full marathon, we had seen a decline in our runners and we were thinking that it was partially because of the course that we had. It wasn't as attractive of a course, so we needed to make the full marathon stand alone and be something spectacular."

Regardless of which race a participant is involved in, though, each runner will have a great opportunity to check out the local scenery.

"A big part of having it in fall had to do with the weather and the beauty up here. We were just looking at the color chart and we're right around 50 percent peak," Knutson said. "We've had two years in a row now of magnificent color. I tell runners that it's a pretty run. We have some hills and some flats, but it's pretty. So, your mind won't be on what you're running on, it will be looking at what's all around you."

Registration for all races is available online at the event's website—www.bemidjiblueoxmarathon.com. So far, Knutson said about 1,200 runners are registered, which is similar to past years.

On average, 400 to 500 runners are from the Bemidji area, while the rest come from around the region and country. Even more people are on scene the day of the events, too, with about 250 volunteers to help races go smoothly from start to finish.

Registration for every race must be completed by 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Costs vary depending on each event:

• $15 for either ½-K or 1K fun run.

• $40 for the 5K.

• $50 for the 10K.

• $80 for the half marathon and the Lake Loop.

• $100 for the full marathon.

While much of the action will be occurring on the pavement over the weekend, Knutson said other festivities will be happening throughout the event. For example, for the second year, the Bemidji Rotary Club is organizing a spaghetti feed from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. The spaghetti dinner is $12 per person with children younger than 5 eating free and tickets are available online.

Additionally, the marathon officials have been in communication with BSU and as a result, the hockey program will be giving some perks to runners.

"All participants, if they wear their medals, can get discounted tickets for the Saturday BSU hockey games," Knutson said. "We've also received word that BSU will honor runners at the games and base the atmosphere around the marathon."

For Knutson, the celebrations of the event happening outside of the races themselves are a sign the Blue Ox Marathon is on the right track.

"Things like that, cheering runners on and even people setting up music alongside the road. When the community starts taking part in it like that, that's when the event starts being recognized and traditions start to get formed around it," Knutson said. "So that is starting to click and we hope for that to continue."

Online registration for the event can be found at www.bemidjiblueoxmarathon.com.

