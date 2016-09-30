Serratore named 'outstanding community builder'

The award is designed to recognize "women from the region who have demonstrated leadership in improving their communities in their chosen professions, as volunteers, as mentors and in raising or supporting families," and a statement from the fund points to Serratore's work at a variety of Bemidji-area institutions.

Serratore volunteers at St. Philip's Church, worked with the Bemidji Heritage Preservation Commission to restore historic buildings, served on a city design committee that helped plan the Sanford Center. She's also chaired the Bemidji High School Boys Hockey Boosters and volunteers at the local Boys & Girls Club, where she also serves on the board of directors.

Serratore said she found out she'd won the award in August and was nominated by Andrea Ohnstad, who is the Boys & Girls Club's executive director.

"It's humbling and quite an honor," Serratore said of the recognition. She was formally presented with the community builder award at a reception earlier this week. "There's no individual community builders. You're a builder because you build together."

Serratore is a Winona native and University of St. Thomas alumnus. She has worked at the Albert Lea Tribune and Brainerd Dispatch. She met her husband, BSU men's hockey coach Tom Serratore in Brainerd, and they married in 1989.

Serratore also worked as a session writer at the state legislature. She works as a part-time freelance writer.

The Northwest Minnesota Women's Fund is a division of the Northwest Minnesota Foundation. It's mission is to support "activities, projects, services or programs that improve the quality of life and strengthens and empowers women and girls in the region."