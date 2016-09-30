Americorps team members Courtney Schramm (left) and Luke Lauer help teach Voyageurs Expeditionary School students how to peel cabbage Friday at the Bemidji Community Food Shelf. (Maggi Stivers/Bemidji Pioneer)

BEMIDJI--On a given day Luke Lauer, Ashley Applegate and the other eight members of an AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps team could be doing anything from working with developmentally disabled adults to harvesting potatoes.

The team, which has been touring the Midwest since February and working with nonprofits, arrived in Bemidji on Sept. 13 to serve the Bemidji Community Food Shelf and the Developmental Achievement Center.

This is the team's last project. The program works by dividing up the United States into five regions of 10 states each. Each team spends nine months serving nonprofits and government organizations, which apply for services.

Lauer and Applegate's team is based out of Vinton, Iowa and traveled to Youngstown, Ohio, Indianapolis, Vinton and Iowa City before arriving in Bemidji.

"I have really loved it," said Applegate, who is from Tennessee. "My saying now is, 'Every day is a good day in Bemidji,' because it's probably one of my favorite places I've been in the past two years. The city just has a really great vibe to it."

The team is staying at Mt. Zion Church, and volunteers split their time between the Developmental Achievement Center and the food shelf. Mary Mitchell, the food shelf's executive director, said this is the organization's third year working with AmeriCorps.

"We could not have our farm without (the) AmeriCorps program," Mitchell said. "It just takes a lot of everyday daily presence...so it's really important to have that consistency of volunteers on the farm."

So far, the team has worked on the food shelf's farm harvesting produce, as well as stocking shelves, interviewing clients and helping with a fundraiser. Workers also repainted the Developmental Achievement Center's gazebo and sign, built planters for the center and worked with clients.

Lauer, who is from Pennsylvania but went to college in New York, said he's enjoyed the months spent with the team, and is happy their last project is in Bemidji.

"I think Bemidji is a really nice place to close it out," Lauer said. "We're really all happy doing this work, it's been a positive project."

Mitchell said the only challenge of working with AmeriCorps teams is keeping them busy.

"They can accomplish a lot," Mitchell said. "You have all these ideas of things you're going to have done, well, boom boom boom boom they get done and you have to think of the next thing."