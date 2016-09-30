This weekend may be the weekend to catch the season's best fall color in parts of the Northland, as leaves are at or near peak in some areas and sunny skies are in the forecast.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reported Thursday, based on observations from across the state, that the color is at 75 to near 100 percent of peak in the Ely area, including Bear Head Lake State Park, and across much of Itasca County, including Scenic State Park.

Colorful leaves are not quite as abundant, though still plentiful, across the Iron Range and in parts of Carlton and Aitkin counties, the DNR reported.

And while there always are local pockets of vibrant color, the North Shore as a whole remained at half of peak or less as of Thursday, officials said — at least in and near the state parks along the Lake Superior shore.

"They're trying. They're really trying. The maple stands are yellowing quickly," officials at Temperance River State Park reported online this week. "There isn't a lot of red, yet, but a few isolated branches are blazing in most places. Many of the earliest-turning tree species lost their leaves this past weekend during windy, rainy conditions, but there is still a lot of color coming our way."

Inland areas of the North Shore, away from Lake Superior, may be closer to peak this weekend.

In Northwestern Wisconsin, state tourism officials reported color near peak in the Hurley area, and at about half-peak in the Hayward area and Douglas County. The Bayfield and Ashland areas were still far from peak, officials said.

The forecast for the region this weekend calls for partly to mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid-60s.

Experts agree that the onset of fall color is triggered by shortening daylight hours and the impact that change has on the chemistry of leaves. But temperature also plays a role, and cooler nights help bring out more color. There haven't been many cold nights this fall in the Northland, and experts said the warmer weather has slowed the arrival of peak color.