BEMIDJI—Street maintenance and the costs associated with them will be primary topics Monday at the Bemidji City Council meeting.

Both the 2017 Street Renewal Project and a reconstruction of Delton Avenue will be brought before the council by Bemidji Engineer Craig Gray, according to city documents.

The discussion comes after the city completed its eighth annual Street Renewal Project. In 2016, the city repaired Park Avenue Northwest from Eighth Street to 15th Street, 26th Street from Bemidji Avenue to Birchmont Drive and Kay Avenue Southeast from Third Street to Second Street.

To ready for next year's project, Gray is requesting a feasibility report to study the street segments, outline the proposed improvements and calculate costs and assessments. This part of the process is regularly completed in fall to have the report prepared for council review in December before the snow falls.

While the feasibility report still needs to be compiled, the streets listed for project repairs in 2017 were included in the council's agenda. They include:

• Roosevelt Road Southwest from Washington Avenue to Clausen Avenue.

• Shevlin Avenue Southwest from Roosevelt Road to Seventh Street.

• Work on 25th Street Northwest from Irvine Avenue to Minnesota Avenue.

• Minnesota Avenue Northwest from 25th Street to 26th Street.

• 29th Street Northwest from Irvine Avenue to Birchmont Drive.

Once the feasibility study is completed, the department will use the winter months for engineering design work and informing residents about the projects. The report will be completed by city staff.

Gray will also be requesting a council order for a feasibility report on the Delton Avenue reconstruction project, which will repair an area from 15th Street to Paul Bunyan Drive. The street is listed as a municipal state aid route and the city's state aid construction funds will be used to pay for the roadway costs.

According to city documents, the road surface is in poor condition and some of the sanitary sewer needs to be replaced.

Lot maintenance

Also scheduled Monday is a public hearing regarding costs to citizens for lot maintenance.

The public hearing will be part of a resolution to adopt an assessment roll for work the city completed on private property. The resolution is based on a city code that states it's the duty of the property owner to maintain all private property and remove nuisances or safety hazards from their property.

According to city documents, after proper notification to the property owners about being in violation of city code, as well as failure of the owners to take care of the situation, Bemidji officials order work to be done. With the work now finished, the city is directing the costs of the work to be assessed to property owners.

In total, 13 property owners will have various assessments if the resolution is approved by the council. Assessments will be payable in one installment levied on a tax statement in 2017. However, a property owner may also go to the county auditor to pay the whole of the assessment to avoid certification on taxes.

Paul Bunyan Park

Another recommendation Monday will be to approve an amendment to a contract the city has with WSB and Associates related to the Paul Bunyan Park project. In December 2013, the council authorized entering into the contract for design, bidding and construction services for the park.

The total contract amount is $172,001 for both the design ($109,718) and construction observation ($62,283). The council later amended the contract for professional services associated with re-bidding the project in January 2015, as well as additional shore land work and the construction of the inclusive playground. The additional services increased the contract to $247,348.24.

With the project now completed, WSB and Associates has submitted another amendment, based on revisions to the design during construction, additional services requested by the city, inspections, construction quality issues related to the parking lot and trails and an extended construction schedule.

City documents state staff and the company have negotiated an amendment of $45,290.10 for a new total of $292,638.34. The amendment will be up for council approval Monday.