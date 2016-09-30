Bemidji VA Clinic to move to Anne Street in 2018

BEMIDJI—The VA Clinic in Bemidji will move to a new location on Anne Street in 2018.

The Fargo VA Health Care System said Friday it has awarded a lease at a new site for its Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Bemidji.

The 10,000 square-foot space, located at 1217 Anne St., is expected to be ready for occupancy by January 2018. The contract with S&J Enterprises is a 10-year lease with a five-year option, the VA said in the release.

More space was needed to accommodate the needs of veterans and staff, officials said. The clinic at 705 Fifth St. NW initially started with one primary care provider and now the clinic has three patient aligned care teams serving approximately 3,000 veterans.

"As we expanded services to veterans in and around the Bemidji area and the number of veterans seeking care increased, we recognized the need for additional space," said Lavonne Liversage, Fargo VA Health Care System Director. "This new facility will assist us in continuing to provide high-quality VA care and services"

The current location of the Bemidji VA clinic will remain open until the new location is fully operational, officials said. The new clinic will feature the same services as the current outpatient clinic. Hours of operation will be Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information, call the Fargo VA HCS Public Affairs Office at (701) 239-3724.