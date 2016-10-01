Knutson Dam Recreation Area temporarily closed

CASS LAKE -- The Chippewa National Forest Knutson Dam Recreation Area will be temporarily closed until January to reduce the spread of Starry Stonewort and for a construction project, according to a release from the U.S. Forest Service.

Starry Stonewort was recently found at the Knutson Dam Boat Access Area. Starry Stonewort is a non-native invasive algae that threatens native vegetation and water quality in Cass Lake and other surrounding lakes and rivers in northern Minnesota. Closing boat access area to watercraft will help reduce the spread of this species to nearby waterbodies, officials said in a release.

The recreation area closure affects all boat access, day use, campground areas and parking areas.

For more information about invasive species or closure information, contact Scott Farley at (218) 335-8673 or scottfarley@fs.fed.us.