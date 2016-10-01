BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Public Library will continue to offer free Senior Surf computer training classes, according to a release.

Classes will be from 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesday and Oct. 18 and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the library, 509 America Ave. NW. Space is limited; call (218) 751-3963 to reserve a session.

This event is sponsored by the Land of the Dancing Sky Area Agency on Aging, along with the Bemidji Public Library, a branch of the Kitchigami Regional Library System.