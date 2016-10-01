Bemidji Boo Dash scheduled

BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host the Boo Bash 5k fun run or walk Oct. 29 at the City Park Montebello Ski Trail.

Registration will begin at 9 a.m, followed by the race start at 10 a.m. Cost if $15, for pre-register and $20 on the day of the race. Costumes are strongly encouraged. All pre-registered participants will receive a T-shirt.

For more information or to register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For any questions, call (218) 333-1850.