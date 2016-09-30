Birch Haven Village residents visit History and Art Center

Bob and Prudy Kiewatt standing by Bob's U.S. Army uniform, which is on display in the Blackduck History and Art Center's Veterans Room. (submitted photo)

On Wednesday, Sept. 21, the Blackduck History and Art Center opened extra hours to host residents from Birch Haven Village of Bemidji.

A few of the residents had a special interest in visiting, including guest artist Kristin Majkrzak's father Don Pearce, and former Blackduck residents Donna Collison, Robert (Bob) and Prudy Kiewatt.

Majkrzak was on hand to discuss her tapestry art with the visitors, who toured the art gallery as well as the "stepping back in time" exhibits in the remainder of the center. Bob Kiewatt was able to show his friends the uniform he wore while serving in the U.S. Army. The uniform is on display in the Veterans Room.

History Art volunteers Shirley Gilmore and Glennis Moon hosted the group and enjoyed hearing the memories that were shared.