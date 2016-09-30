Northome School held a blood drive on Tuesday in conjunction with Memorial Blood Centers to help raise awareness about the importance of donating blood.

“Minnesota is in crucial need of blood donations right now,” said Amber Halverson, who helped organize the event. “This is something our school does every year, and it was really important to me to get it organized and make sure it still happens.”

Halverson said although the turnout was not as strong as she hoped, there will quite a few walk-ins in addition to about 20 people who registered.

“The program that is running it, (Memorial Blood Centers), decided that they will come up and take the blood of the people that signed up because we’re in such crucial need that they will make the trip and do whatever they need to do to get the blood,” she said.

Halverson explained that Memorial Blood Centers has a certain number of registration slots and then a goal that they hope to meet as far as donations.

“One donation can save up to three lives,” she said. “Even if you have a fear of needles, just remember nobody really enjoys being stuck with a needle but it’s just something that we do to help others. It’s a wonderful, selfless thing you can do that’s so simple. If you’re healthy and able, always consider donating blood.”