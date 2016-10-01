Search
    Bemidji Ambulance Service celebrates 55th anniversary

    By none Today at 7:00 a.m.
    Pictured are owners Scott and Jeanne Lacoursiere, their son Andrew Lacoursiere and the staff. (Submitted photo)

    BEMIDJI—Bemidji Ambulance Service Inc. is celebrating its 55th anniversary today.

    The service, which serves the greater Bemidji area, is the state's largest privately owned ambulance service.

    Bemidji Ambulance Service Inc. was founded in 1961 by Merle and Alice Lacoursiere. The service is now in its third generation of family ownership. Bemidji Ambulance Service responds to approximately 4,200 calls per year and employs a staff of 33 emergency medical technicians, paramedics, and managers.

