The first Heads ‘N’ Tails Crawfish Boil will kick off at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Blackduck Fire Department.

The event was organized by the Backwoods Bash Committee in an effort to try and raise money for next year’s Bash, and not have to rely so heavily on donations, said Misty Frenzel, an organizer.

“This is something we thought we would try to make an annual thing to make some of our own money so that we wouldn’t have to rely solely from donations from businesses,” Frenzel said.

Frenzel said they only printed 100 tickets to know exactly how much crawfish to order and have sold all but 10 of the tickets so far. S

Door prizes from local businesses will be given away during the night, she said.

“Our biggest thing is that we’re doing it to make money but we’re also doing it to offer something else for our community,” said Frenzel. “We try to do enough things to keep the town interested (and) we just want to keep offering things for the community.”

The crawfish boil is held in conjunction with the Backwoods Bash Variety Show, which starts at 7 p.m. at Blackduck High School. A freewill donation will be set up. The cost of the boil is $20 and tickets are available at City Hall.