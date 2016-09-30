Blackduck to participate in college knowledge month

To assist students in preparing and applying to college, Blackduck High School will participate in the statewide College Knowledge Month held during October. As part of this initiative, Blackduck High School will work with its students during the month of October to explore career and college options, plan their future goals, and apply to college, a release said.

The goal of the program is to get more students applying to college in their senior year. During this event, students may apply to any two-year or four-year college/university or training program in which they are interested.

Theresa Templin, College Knowledge Month event Site Coordinator for Blackduck High School, expects more than 30 seniors to participate with the help of faculty, administration, as well as through college and community resources.

For more information about Blackduck High School, contact Templin at (218) 835-5210.