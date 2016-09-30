Blackduck Backwoods Bash thanks sponsors
We would like to thank the following sponsors for their donations for the 2016 Backwoods Bash. Without these sponsors this family fun event would not happen.
Security Insurance, Northwoods Lumber, City of Blackduck, Deerwood Bank, Shamrock Storage, Dahlen Family, We Do Windows, Beltrami Electric, Blackduck Dental, Anderson Fabrics, Sanford Health, Choice Therapy, Rudnicki Equipment, Blackduck Coop, Andy Michalek, Fireman’s Relief Association, Wells Fargo and Blackduck Family Foods.
Backwoods Bash committee