Blackduck FFA qualifies for state competition

Blackduck FFA traveled to Aitkin on Sept. 22 for competitions in General Livestock and Soils. Both teams qualified for the state competition held in Minneapolis in April.

The General Livestock team placed fifth overall, with Tucker Depew coming in first in all of Region 2. The Soils team placed second overall, and all four members placed in the top 10 for Region 2; Cade Haiby third place, Emily Notsch sixth, Trapper Depew seventh and Cameron Eckstrom ninth.